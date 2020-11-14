Deputy Speaker, wife, son detected positive of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkwha Assembly Mamood Jan, his wife and son tested Coronavirus positive said a notification issued here on Saturday.

Deputy Speaker and his family quarantined at their home for 14 days after diagnosing COVID-19.

He appealed people to pray for early recovery and follow SOPs to beat this pandemic.