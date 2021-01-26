Deputy Superintendent exams arrested over bribe

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday caught a man while taking bribe from a student.

According to details on Tuesday, the anti-corruption department received an application in which it was stated that Deputy Superintendent Examinations Abrar Butt was demanding Rs 10,000 from a engineering student Husnain Ali for cheating in papers at examination center,Govt.

Commerce College,Qilla.

The team raided and caught the accused red handed and recovered the tainted amount.

ACE sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case against him,while further investigation was underway.