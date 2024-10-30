Deputy superintendent posted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Mukhtar Qureshi, a senior official of the Prison Department, assumed charge of

his new office as a deputy superintendent, New Central Jail Bahawalpur.

Earlier, he was performing his service as deputy superintendent, Mianawali Jail.

The prison department transferred and posted him as deputy superintendent, New

Central Jail Bahawalpur.