Dera admin checks weight, price of bread at various places

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday conducted an operation to check the weight and price of bread (roti).

According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq, in adherence to the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad , inspected the weight and price of bread during evening hours in various areas of Chashma road.

On the occasion, he issued strict instructions to the nanbais to mend their ways and abide by the prescribed rate and weight of the bread. Otherwise, he warned that stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.