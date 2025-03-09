Dera admin committed to provide relief to masses in Ramazan: AC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi has said the administration was committed to provide relief to masses by ensuring availability of food items at the officially prescribed rates.

He said the administration was taking prompt actions on complaints received at the price monitoring desks, established in different localities.

He stated this after he carried out inspections through test purchases at multiple shops in Baakhri Bazaar and the old vegetable market in order to assess the prices of essential food items.

The fines were imposed on shopkeepers found involved in profiteering, while butcher shops and grocery stores violating official price lists were sealed.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner emphasized that shopkeepers who persist in profiteering despite repeated fines will face stricter legal action.

He urged upon the citizens to report cases of overpricing to the price monitoring desk, ensuring that legal measures were taken against violators.