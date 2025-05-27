Open Menu

Dera Admin For Prompt Services Under CM’s Awami Agenda Program

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Dera admin for prompt services under CM’s Awami Agenda Program

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The district administration is taking tangible steps to address citizens’ issues under the chief minister’s Awami agenda program.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Hamid, acting on public complaints, paid a surprise visit to the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) office in Paharpur and reviewed services and facilities put in place for citizens

According to the district administration, he also met with citizens present at the office and inquired about the quality of services and staff behavior.

Following, AC issued immediate instructions to the NADRA in-charge to ensure efficient and timely service delivery to all applicants.

He urged the officials concerned to ensure the citizens received their documents without the need for recommendations or undue delays.

He also directed a crackdown on the touts operating around the NADRA office.

The AC said that the administration was committed to facilitating citizens and urged citizens to directly contact his office in case of any complaints so their issues could be resolved promptly.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

3 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

4 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

6 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

13 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

13 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

14 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan