Dera admin for prompt services under CM’s Awami Agenda Program

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The district administration is taking tangible steps to address citizens’ issues under the chief minister’s Awami agenda program.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Dr. Hamid, acting on public complaints, paid a surprise visit to the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) office in Paharpur and reviewed services and facilities put in place for citizens

According to the district administration, he also met with citizens present at the office and inquired about the quality of services and staff behavior.

Following, AC issued immediate instructions to the NADRA in-charge to ensure efficient and timely service delivery to all applicants.

He urged the officials concerned to ensure the citizens received their documents without the need for recommendations or undue delays.

He also directed a crackdown on the touts operating around the NADRA office.

The AC said that the administration was committed to facilitating citizens and urged citizens to directly contact his office in case of any complaints so their issues could be resolved promptly.

