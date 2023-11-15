Dera admin imposes section 144

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The district administration of DI Khan has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), imposing ban on pillion riding and display of arms from November 18.

According to district administration, The order would take effect from November 18-27, and it has been enforced for the safety of citizens’ lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incidents.

It imposes a ban on pillion riding on motorcycles, display of arms, assembly of five or more than five people at one place and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution.