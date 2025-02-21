Dera admin lower prices of essential items for Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The district price review committee on Friday met with Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman in the chair, reducing prices of several food commodities to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

Among other officials and representatives of the business community , the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Adnan Jamil, Assistant Commissioner Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, District Food Controller Javed Ali.

According to the district administration, the committee reviewed prices of food items and brought down prices of milk, yogurt, beef, meat, lentils, rice, and other items.

However, it jacked up the price by Rs 100 rupees per kilogram, raising beef to Rs 850 per kilogram and mutton was fixed at Rs 1700.

Deputy Commissioner Sara Rehman said effective measures would be made to provide maximum relief to people during the Ramazan and strict action would be taken against hoarders.

She directed the ACs and TMOs to establish desks at various locations three days before Ramadan to monitor prices and take action in case of complaints.

She informed that unlike the past practices, a joint team had been formed this time to check vendors, consisting of officials from various departments to ensure smooth monitoring of prices without any difficulties.

She also appealed to the business community to prominently display their price lists in their shops so that the public could easily access information about prices.