Dera admin takes action against profiteers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :District administration was taking concrete measures to check profiteering and provide quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Food Controller Chaudhry Shafiqur Rehman paid a surprise visit to bazaars to inspect quality and prices of food items as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

During inspection, he imposed a fine on several shopkeepers for being involved in profiteering or failing to display an officially prescribed list.

He said the district administration was committed to extending relief to residents and no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by overcharging customers.

He directed the shopkeepers to sell commodities according to officially prescribed rates.

They also directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places at their shops and added that district administration would continue taking action against profiteers.