Dera Admin Takes Precautionary Measures As More Rains Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The district administration has made several precautionary measures to effectively tackle possible floods amid forecasts that indicated more rains.

According to the district administration, announcements have already been made for the residents living in low-lying areas to relocate to safer places, while all relevant departments have been placed on high alert.

As part of efforts, areas at risk of flooding have been identified, and rescue teams and other relevant departments have also made their arrangements.

The administration emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to deal with any emergency that may arise.

Encroachments along riverbanks have been removed, and permanent structures obstructing water flow have been demolished.

Announcements have already been made in low-lying areas to ensure timely evacuation.

It says that the functionality of drainage gates has been checked and in case of need, gates can be closed to prevent backflow.

Similarly, cleaning of canals, desilting, and clearing of shrubs from the Rod Kohi (hill torrent) channels have also been completed, it added.

