Dera Admin To Celebrate ‘women Week’ From Aug 12-16

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday announced to celebrate ‘women week’ from August 12 to 16.

The schedule of different programs has also been issued following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, said a press release.

As per schedule, more than 2,000 saplings will be planted in Dhap-Chabak Forest Line on August 12.

An open court would be held at Town Hall on August 13 from 04:00 p.m. to 07:00 p.m. while ‘Meena Bazaar’ would also be organized in the evening times of August 13 and 14.

On August 15, national songs would be played at Town Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Similarly, a painting competition with the title “Clean, Green and Bright Dera” will be organized at Town Hall from 06:00 p.m. to 07:00 p.m. on August 16. On the same day, a ceremony would be held to distribute prizes and certificates among the women.

