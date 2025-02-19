Dera Administeration To Hold Open Court Minorities
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The district administration will hold open court (Kuli kachehri) to resolve issues facing the minorities here on Thursday (Feb 20).
According to the district administration, the forum is being held at the district assembly hall on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman under the public agenda of the provincial government.
It says that officials from the district departments and the district administration would attend the open court to directly listen to the problems of the participants and resolve them on the spot.
In this regard, directives have been issued to all the departments concerned to ensure the presence of their officials.
It says that DC is committed to resolving the problems of the citizens and in this regard, all out efforts would be made to resolve them at the earliest.
APP/slm
