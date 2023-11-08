Open Menu

Dera Administration Committed To Extend Relief To Citizens: AC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Dera administration committed to extend relief to citizens: AC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by providing them commodities at affordable prices.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Rod Kohi Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi during a surprise visit to several filling stations in the district to check prices and gauge for the provision of petroleum products to consumers.

He also inspected the availability of stock of petroleum products and warned owners of the filling stations that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in creating an artificial crisis of petroleum products in the market.

Moreover, the AC also visited different markets where he inspected prices and quality of food commodities at various shops besides cleanliness condition.

During the inspection, he found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging customers and maintaining poor hygiene standards. He also imposed fine on the violators and said the operations against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and in this regard no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

He directed the shopkeepers to display notified price lists at prominent places at their shops and sell groceries accordingly.

The assistant commissioner had undertaken this visit on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad to facilitate citizens and to ensure availability of commodities at officially announced rates.

