Dera Administration Distributes Aid Cheques Among Deserving Persons

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad on Tuesday distributed relief cheques among widows and orphans under the provincial government’s Ramazan package.

According to district administration, the ceremony in this regard was held at Circuit House where the DC said the lists were compiled of deserving individuals in the most transparent manner and collaborated with the Social Welfare, Zakat Department, and district administration to verify them.

He said in each constituency 1000 beneficiaries who are rightful recipients of Zakat had been selected in each constituency and priority was given to orphans, widows and persons with disabilities and their cheques were promptly handed over to them, enabling them to partake in the joyous celebrations of Eid.

He said It was a mission of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government to distribute Ramazan packages among eligible members of society.

The DC said initiative served as a testament to the government's commitment to social welfare of vulnerable segments of society.

