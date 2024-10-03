Open Menu

Dera Administration For Quality Services Under CM’s ‘Awam' Agenda Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Dera administration for quality services under CM’s ‘Awam' agenda programme

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi paid a surprise visit to hotels and restaurants in the city to ensure quality and affordable foods to citizens.

According to the district administration, the visit was undertaken following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman under the chief minister’s ‘Awam Agenda.’

During this visit, he inspected cleanliness standards and checked the prices of bread and naan.

During inspection, the AC issued strict instructions to several hotels for not displaying the official price list in a prominent location.

He also seized the identity cards of hotel’s owners found involved in violating relevant prescribed laws, and fines will be imposed on them later.

Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi asked hotel owners to avoid artificial price hikes and pay special attention to cleanliness, and ensure compliance with government directives in this regard.

He stated that the district administration would continue to take strong action against such elements that took law into their own hands by overcharging or selling unhygienic foods.

