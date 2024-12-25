Dera administration holds revenue darbar for citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) District administration held a revenue Darbar at Tehsil Office to address revenue-related issues of citizens immediately.

The forum was held as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Sara Rehman as part of efforts to ensure better services to people under the government’s public service agenda.

According to the administration, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jamil, Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, assistant commissioners and officials of the revenue department and a large number of citizens attended the darbar.

During the forum, the participants raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile, land record computerization and others.

The relevant officials listened to the problems and more of the issues were addressed on the spot while some were referred to relevant authorities for further action.

Talking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman said the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the earliest.

She said such forums were very helpful in resolving land disputes and revenue officials concerned were directed to reply regarding applicant’s concerns in short possible time, she added.

Similarly, revenue darbar also helped in addressing land computerization-related issues, besides providing an opportunity to interact with people and resolve their issues.

She also informed that the administration was taking action against encroachment and recently about 2000 to 3000 canals of agricultural government land were retrieved and taken its possession, she added.