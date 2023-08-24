Open Menu

Dera Administration Imposes Section 144

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Dera administration imposes Section 144

The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CCrP), imposing ban on pillion riding and display of arms from August 28

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CCrP), imposing ban on pillion riding and display of arms from August 28.

According to the district administration, the order would take effect from August 28 to September 10 and it has been enforced for the safety of citizens' lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incident.

It imposes a ban on display of arms, assembling of five or more than five people at one place and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution.

The order also bans pillion riding. However it exempted elderly, children, women and sick persons.

It also prohibits the playing of audio-video cassettes and printing material promoting hatred and sectarianism.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan August September Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

FDA DG orders implementation of anti-dengue steps

FDA DG orders implementation of anti-dengue steps

2 minutes ago
 IICR launches 'Journey of Connectivity: 10th Anniv ..

IICR launches 'Journey of Connectivity: 10th Anniversary on CPEC' book

2 minutes ago
 Arts councils stressed to play role for promoting ..

Arts councils stressed to play role for promoting culture

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police gears up for tenants, servants re ..

Islamabad police gears up for tenants, servants registration

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover stake money

Police arrest 11 gamblers; recover stake money

17 seconds ago
 Voting enters second day in Zimbabwe polls amid fr ..

Voting enters second day in Zimbabwe polls amid fraud fears

19 seconds ago
ICT admin clears encroachments, held 5 person

ICT admin clears encroachments, held 5 person

20 seconds ago
 Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

22 seconds ago
 Seafood exports up by 2.2% to $18.9 mln in July

Seafood exports up by 2.2% to $18.9 mln in July

23 seconds ago
 Judicial Department licenses a notary in Abu Dhabi ..

Judicial Department licenses a notary in Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts

35 minutes ago
 The government of Iran has announced free visa ser ..

The government of Iran has announced free visa services for pilgrims going to Ir ..

1 hour ago
 ECP asserts sole authority on elections date, reje ..

ECP asserts sole authority on elections date, rejects President's request

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan