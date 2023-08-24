Dera administration imposes Section 144

The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CCrP), imposing ban on pillion riding and display of arms from August 28

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration of Dera Ismail Khan has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CCrP), imposing ban on pillion riding and display of arms from August 28.

According to the district administration, the order would take effect from August 28 to September 10 and it has been enforced for the safety of citizens' lives and properties and to prevent any untoward incident.

It imposes a ban on display of arms, assembling of five or more than five people at one place and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution.

The order also bans pillion riding. However it exempted elderly, children, women and sick persons.

It also prohibits the playing of audio-video cassettes and printing material promoting hatred and sectarianism.