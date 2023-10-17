Dera administration takes action against filling stations for refusing fuel to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The district administration on Tuesday conducted a crackdown against filling stations denying fuel to citizens or violating the officially announced rates after recent significant reduction in petroleum products.

According to district administration, the action has been taken on public complaints that some petrol pumps in the district were not adhering to government rates, and some filling stations had refused to sell petrol.

In this regard, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed leading a team visited various filling stations.

During inspection, most of the filling stations were found supplying fuel at the fresh rates after the drop in oil prices.

They issued strict instructions to all petrol pump owners who were pretending to run out of oil to start providing fuel to people immediately.

The administration has urged people to identify the filling stations which were not adhering to the prescribed rates or have stopped supply of fuel for any reason.

Assistant Commissioner said that legal action would be taken against such petrol pump owners who were violating relevant laws.