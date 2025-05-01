Open Menu

Dera Administration Takes Action Against Profiteering, Adulteration

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2025 | 11:20 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid, along with Halal Food Authority teams, led a crackdown against shopkeepers and vendors found guilty of overcharging food items and violating price lists.

During the crackdown, Expired and unhealthy items were seized from various shops, and the relevant shops were sealed, and legal action was taken against the shopkeepers.

The prices of food items were also reviewed and the shopkeepers were strictly warned to refrain from price gouging.

Further, strict instructions have been issued to the relevant departments to tighten the noose against price over charging in the market.

On the occasion, he said that he should ensure that the people are provided with hygiene. Milk and other food items are available at government rates in accordance with the rules and standards. Strict action should be taken against violators. Ensure that people have access to hygienic products at government rates.

