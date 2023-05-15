UrduPoint.com

Dera Administration Wants Ongoing Schemes Completed

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 11:32 PM

The district administration has taken notice of slow-paced work on ongoing sewerage line schemes in the city and directed the authorities concerned to complete them timely

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) : The district administration has taken notice of slow-paced work on ongoing sewerage line schemes in the city and directed the authorities concerned to complete them timely.

The notice was taken by Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed who visited various ongoing water supply and sewerage lines schemes in the city.

During the inspection, he expressed anger over the progress of work on sewerage lines and pointed out drainage and sewerage issues at Wensam college street at Multan Road and directed the Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) and public health departments to take concrete measures to fix the problem, immediately.

The AC also opined that the number of manholes should be increased at sewage lines so that pipelines could be properly cleaned and ensure a smooth flow of effluent.

