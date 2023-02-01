UrduPoint.com

Dera Agriculture University Students Undertake Field Visit To Paharpur Hospital

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Dera Agriculture university students undertake field visit to Paharpur hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A group of Agriculture university students on Wednesday undertook a one-day field visit to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) hospital Paharpur as part of their course.

The study tour was organized in line with instructions of the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Prof. Dr Masroor Elahi Babar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) to provide an opportunity to students for learning through hands-on knowledge and experience.

Students of BS Medical Laboratory Technology first and third semester and BS Radiology first semester participated were taken round to various sections and wards including Outdoor Ward, Radiology Department and the Medical Laboratory by medical superintendent Dr Kamran and enlightened about relevant matters.

The students were told that compatibility of the course with practical or fieldwork was necessary so that students could be effectively prepared for meeting challenges ahead.

The ward staff told the students about their roles or responsibilities and procedures about the admission of patients and subsequently their discharge from the hospital.

The laboratory in-charge said that the laboratory was maintaining the international standard for malaria diagnostic tests, adding that best treatment facilities were provided by experienced and qualified medical staff.

Furthermore, they were briefed about how to take precautionary measures when the X-ray machine was functioning.

The teaching faculty and students expressed their gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, saying he had always encouraged them by arranging such informative and useful trips.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Visit From Best

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

2 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

2 hours ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

2 hours ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

2 hours ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.