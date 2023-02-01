Dera Agriculture university students undertake field visit to Paharpur hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A group of Agriculture university students on Wednesday undertook a one-day field visit to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) hospital Paharpur as part of their course.

The study tour was organized in line with instructions of the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Prof. Dr Masroor Elahi Babar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) to provide an opportunity to students for learning through hands-on knowledge and experience.

Students of BS Medical Laboratory Technology first and third semester and BS Radiology first semester participated were taken round to various sections and wards including Outdoor Ward, Radiology Department and the Medical Laboratory by medical superintendent Dr Kamran and enlightened about relevant matters.

The students were told that compatibility of the course with practical or fieldwork was necessary so that students could be effectively prepared for meeting challenges ahead.

The ward staff told the students about their roles or responsibilities and procedures about the admission of patients and subsequently their discharge from the hospital.

The laboratory in-charge said that the laboratory was maintaining the international standard for malaria diagnostic tests, adding that best treatment facilities were provided by experienced and qualified medical staff.

Furthermore, they were briefed about how to take precautionary measures when the X-ray machine was functioning.

The teaching faculty and students expressed their gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, saying he had always encouraged them by arranging such informative and useful trips.