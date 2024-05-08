Dera, Bandkorai to witness 5-hour power suspension

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The 132-KV Grid station Dera and 66-KV Grid Station Bandkorai wil experience around 5-hour electricity shutdown on Thursday in order to carry out a maintenance activity in the Grid Station.

According to a statement issued by Resident Engineer PESCO, a necessary maintenance is to be carried out in the Grid station due to which the electricity to all the feeders of both grid stations would remained suspended from 08:00 a.m. to to 01:00 p.m. on May 09.