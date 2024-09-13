Dera board announces HSSC exams results

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Dera announced the results of the FA and FSc annual examinations for 2024 here on Friday.

According to results announced here in a ceremony where City Mayor of Dera, Sardar Umar Amin Khan Gandapur was the chief guest, the students of private schools in the science groups, while government schools’ excelled in the arts group.

In the Pre-Medical group, Isha Nadeem secured the first position with 1145 marks. Muhammad Asghar got second position with 1144 marks and Shehazad clinched third position while obtaining 1136 marks.

In the Pre-Engineering group, Shiraz Ahmed achieved the first position with 1134 marks. Amaar ul Hassan secured second position with 1108 marks and Muhammad Abdullah bagged third position while scoring 1084 marks.

In the ICS group, Yasir Sultan topped with 1117 marks. In the Arts group, Omama Bibi, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary school Paharpur attained the first position with 1074 marks while Aqsa Muskan a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School No 9 got second position with 1041 marks while Muhammad Muddasar who belonged to Government Higher Secondary School Mandran clinched third position with 1056 marks.

Sardar Umar Amin Khan Gandapur addressing the ceremony said that the provincial government was focusing on education to promote quality education.

He also lauded the Dera Board administration for their efforts and transparency, assuring that better educational facilities will be provided to the people.

Dr. Qaiser Anwar, Controller of the Dera Board and Chairman of the Dera Board, Dr. Professor Ehsanullah also highlighted the board's modern examination policies and praised teachers for their dedication.

At the end of the ceremony, shields and certificates were awarded to the position-holding students, who have reached new heights of success through their hard work and determination.

