Dera commissioner for concrete steps to overcome polio refusal cases

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Aukanzada on Tuesday underlined the need for giving special attention to overcome refusal cases in anti-polio campaigns to protect the young generation from the crippling disease.

He expressed these views during his visit to Tank and South Waziristan districts to review arrangements and progress of ongoing anti-polio drives.

He also chaired a meeting of all line departments and directed officials concerned to pay special attention on refusal cases to resolve them and ensure hundred percent coverage of the campaigns.

The commissioner was of the view that other countries had got rid of the polio virus but it had become a challenge for Pakistan which yet to meet it.

Thus he directed the concerned officials to work with dedication and whole heartedly to wipe out the disease from the area by ensuring that each child up to five years of age had been administered anti-polio drops.

He also appealed parents to prove as responsible citizens and get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect young generation from the disease and achieve bright of the country.

Later, the Commissioner also attended a meeting in Wana to review performance on daily basis of anti-polio campaign. The commissioner was briefed about targets and refusal cases. He also directed for implementation of security plan for protection of polio teams in order to prevent any untoward incident and make the drive a complete success.