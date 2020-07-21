UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dera Commissioner For Concrete Steps To Overcome Polio Refusal Cases

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:32 PM

Dera commissioner for concrete steps to overcome polio refusal cases

Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Aukanzada on Tuesday underlined the need for giving special attention to overcome refusal cases in anti-polio campaigns to protect the young generation from the crippling disease

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Aukanzada on Tuesday underlined the need for giving special attention to overcome refusal cases in anti-polio campaigns to protect the young generation from the crippling disease.

He expressed these views during his visit to Tank and South Waziristan districts to review arrangements and progress of ongoing anti-polio drives.

He also chaired a meeting of all line departments and directed officials concerned to pay special attention on refusal cases to resolve them and ensure hundred percent coverage of the campaigns.

The commissioner was of the view that other countries had got rid of the polio virus but it had become a challenge for Pakistan which yet to meet it.

Thus he directed the concerned officials to work with dedication and whole heartedly to wipe out the disease from the area by ensuring that each child up to five years of age had been administered anti-polio drops.

He also appealed parents to prove as responsible citizens and get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect young generation from the disease and achieve bright of the country.

Later, the Commissioner also attended a meeting in Wana to review performance on daily basis of anti-polio campaign. The commissioner was briefed about targets and refusal cases. He also directed for implementation of security plan for protection of polio teams in order to prevent any untoward incident and make the drive a complete success.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan Polio Visit Young Progress Tank Wana All From

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

22 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

38 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

43 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Dr Qadeer's petition seekin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.