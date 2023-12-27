Dera Commissioner for maximum facilities to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam has underlined the need for implementing Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme in letter and spirit to ensure its benefits to maximum people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in his office regarding the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan (Upper) while the deputy commissioner South Waziristan (Lower) participated through video link.

During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed about the various measures taken in all districts under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the authorities of those districts to take effective measures for provision of better facilities to people.

In this regard, he directed the officials to improve the sanitation and cleanliness condition in their respective districts besides taking measures for provision of edible items for masses at affordable rates by ensuring implementation of officially prescribed rates of commodities in markets.

He said strict action should be to remove encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He was of the opinion that regular visits should be undertaken to markets to inspect prices and quality of items and action should be taken against violators.

He said performance reports should be shared with the concerned authorities including the commissioner office on a weekly basis.

He said that officially notified fares to different cities should also be implemented and in this regard visits should be made to bus stops.

However, he said he would personally be making surprise visits to all the districts to review the performance in this regard.

