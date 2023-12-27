Open Menu

Dera Commissioner For Maximum Facilities To Citizens

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Dera Commissioner for maximum facilities to citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam has underlined the need for implementing Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme in letter and spirit to ensure its benefits to maximum people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in his office regarding the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan (Upper) while the deputy commissioner South Waziristan (Lower) participated through video link.

During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed about the various measures taken in all districts under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the authorities of those districts to take effective measures for provision of better facilities to people.

In this regard, he directed the officials to improve the sanitation and cleanliness condition in their respective districts besides taking measures for provision of edible items for masses at affordable rates by ensuring implementation of officially prescribed rates of commodities in markets.

He said strict action should be to remove encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He was of the opinion that regular visits should be undertaken to markets to inspect prices and quality of items and action should be taken against violators.

He said performance reports should be shared with the concerned authorities including the commissioner office on a weekly basis.

He said that officially notified fares to different cities should also be implemented and in this regard visits should be made to bus stops.

However, he said he would personally be making surprise visits to all the districts to review the performance in this regard.

APP/slm

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Dera Ismail Khan Tank Market All

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

4 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

13 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

13 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

13 hours ago
Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

14 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

14 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

14 hours ago
 FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

14 hours ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

14 hours ago
 Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan