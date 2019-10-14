Dera commissioner for timely completion of ongoing development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Dera Javed Khan Marwat has directed authorities concerned to take solid measures for completing all ongoing development projects within stipulated period of time.

He said strict action would be taken against the responsible in case of substandard work or for delaying tactics, adding that no compromise would be made on quality of development initiatives in the area.

He expressed these views during meeting held recently to review progress on new development projects launched under annual development programme 2019-20.

He noted that in past some areas were completely ignored in execution of development projects while in some areas the development schemes were more than the demand.

He said the projects were aimed at providing all basic facilities to the general public especially of far-flung areas and the timely completion of the development schemes would enable the public to get the benefits.

The commissioner further directed the line departments to improve their coordination and in case of delay in release of funds should intimate the district and divisional administrations so that the hurdles could be removed.