Dera DC Stresses Better Services To Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has underlined the need for taking concrete steps to resolve citizens’ problems at the earliest.

Chairing a district performance review meeting, the DC said that all departments should fulfill their responsibilities by providing better facilities and relief to the public.

The meeting which was attended by officers from the district administration discussed progress, challenges and future plans while focusing on three key areas- performance evaluation, development projects and public service delivery.

The deputy commissioner said that effective measures should be taken to complete ongoing initiatives timely and address challenges, if any, in this regard.

She said it should be ensured the citizens received efficient and timely services and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, she added.

APP/slm

