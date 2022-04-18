UrduPoint.com

Dera Denizens Express Concerns Over Burning Of Garbage By Municipal Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Dera denizens express concerns over burning of garbage by municipal workers

Denizens of Dera and adjoining areas have expressed concerns over burning of garbage by sanitary staff saying the practice has increasing pollution in the area and causing spread of various respiratory related disorders among the people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Denizens of Dera and adjoining areas have expressed concerns over burning of garbage by sanitary staff saying the practice has increasing pollution in the area and causing spread of various respiratory related disorders among the people.

They said that the setting fire of garbage heaps by municipal staff is going unchecked despite ban on this illegal practice. The poisonous smoke being emitted from the burning garbage has added to the miseries of people who are already confronting hazardous aftereffects of increased pollution in the city.

They demanded of municipal administration to dispose of collected garbage on selected dumping sites and take action against burning of garbage on roadside. They also demanded deputy commissioner to take step and stop this illegal practice of burning garbage.

Meanwhile, trader community of Dera has expressed grief over the demise of Bilquis Edhi and prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace. They also lauded the efforts and services of late Bilquis Edhi to help out humanity.

Related Topics

Fire From

Recent Stories

Coalition govt to remove sense of deprivation of B ..

Coalition govt to remove sense of deprivation of Balochis: Asif

44 seconds ago
 Security audit of educational institutions ordered ..

Security audit of educational institutions ordered

47 seconds ago
 Tokyo Keeps Eye on North Korean Missile Tests, Con ..

Tokyo Keeps Eye on North Korean Missile Tests, Continues Close Cooperation With ..

2 minutes ago
 Orthodox Christians Can Finally Return to Jerusale ..

Orthodox Christians Can Finally Return to Jerusalem to Mark Easter - Cleric

2 minutes ago
 What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Military Eliminates Large Number of PKK Mi ..

Turkish Military Eliminates Large Number of PKK Militants in Northern Iraq - Min ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.