Dera denizens express concerns over burning of garbage by municipal workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Denizens of Dera and adjoining areas have expressed concerns over burning of garbage by sanitary staff saying the practice has increasing pollution in the area and causing spread of various respiratory related disorders among the people.

They said that the setting fire of garbage heaps by municipal staff is going unchecked despite ban on this illegal practice. The poisonous smoke being emitted from the burning garbage has added to the miseries of people who are already confronting hazardous aftereffects of increased pollution in the city.

They demanded of municipal administration to dispose of collected garbage on selected dumping sites and take action against burning of garbage on roadside. They also demanded deputy commissioner to take step and stop this illegal practice of burning garbage.

Meanwhile, trader community of Dera has expressed grief over the demise of Bilquis Edhi and prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace. They also lauded the efforts and services of late Bilquis Edhi to help out humanity.