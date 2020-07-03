UrduPoint.com
Dera Deputy Commissioner For Redressing Public's Electricity-related Complaints

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss problems pertaining to power supply

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss problems pertaining to power supply.

The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners, superintendent engineer Pesco Gohar Rehman Bangash and other officials of relevant departments.

The meeting discussed public complaints against the power department, unannounced power loadshedding, low voltage and frequent tripping which had added to problems for residents during the summer session.

The meeting was informed that illegal hook, meter tempering and power theft issues had caused burden on feeders which eventually led to such recurring problems.

However, it was told that corrective measures were being taken to overcome these issues and provide uninterrupted power supply to residents of the district.

The deputy commissioner directed for expediting operation against power theft by the Wapda task force.

He underlined the need for giving priority to resolve masses' complaints at the earliest.

The Wapda officials informed load on Band Kurai feeder would be managed through installation of additional transformers.

They said that extra burden on feeders would be shifted to other feeders to overcome frequent outages.

The officials said noose had been tightened around power thieves and these operations had yielded result.

