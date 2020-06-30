Dera Deputy Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing school projects

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Tuesday underlined the need for taking concrete measures for timely completion of ongoing construction work of various schools in the district

He expressed during his visit to site of school projects including Government Higher Secondary School Qurai, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Karri Alizai and Government Higher Secondary School-2 Islamia.

The projects were being undertaken under DFID project.

Inspecting work on site, the DC said that no compromise would be made on standards of work and added that solid measures should be taken to complete the projects timely.

He directed the concerned officials to pay special attention to play area in those schools in order to provide ample opportunities to student to take part in healthy activities which had paramount importance for healthy personality development.

He said those schools project should cater to all requirements like arrangements for fresh air and adequate sunlight besides other facilities to provide healthy environment to students for learning.

While taking round of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Karri Alzai, the DC directed for preparing a feasibility report on restoration and protection of old building of school.

He also directed workers of the executing company to follow SOPs and the government-prescribed precautionary to contain spread of Covid-19.