Dera directs officials to keep a vigilant eye during Ashura

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair Tuesday said that all departments should fulfill their responsibilities diligently during Muharram and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair Tuesday said that all departments should fulfill their responsibilities diligently during Muharram and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He expressed these views in the conference hall of his office. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Noor Alam Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Muhammad Ishaq Wazir, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Department of Health, Education, Irrigation, Local Government, WSSC.

Officers and representatives of Public Health, Population Welfare, PTCL, WAPDA, TMOs, SNGPL, Rescue 1122, Agriculture, Livestock, C&W, Highway Authority and other departments concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner appreciated the timely arrangements made by all the departments concerned regarding Ashura Muharram.

Relevant departments should remain active and perform their duties diligently, he directed.

He directed the WAPDA officials to work out a coordinated plan to address the problems of load shedding and tripping during Ashura Muharram and ensure its implementation.

Similarly, the SNGPL officials also sought immediate redressal of gas load shedding and low pressure problems. The Department of Health and Rescue 1122 should ensure the availability of ambulances at suitable places, and take significant steps for the security of hospitals.

WSSC directed the officials to ensure that all personnel wear uniforms and further improve the work of slitting. The Irrigation Department, through its bulldozers, should clean the way around the canals.

He directed the public health authorities to complete the sewerage line of Thoya Fazil immediately. Local Governments should activate their Village Secretaries and provide a schedule of their duties. DC Dera said that all the concerned departments would ensure coordinator for a peaceful Muharram.