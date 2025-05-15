Dera Division Commissioner Stresses Resource Utilization For Public Order
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Dera Ismail Khan Division Commissioner Zafar ul islam Khattak has stressed the importance of utilizing all resources to maintain public order and ensure security in the region.
According to APP correspondent, he made these remarks while presiding over a meeting with law enforcement agencies and stakeholders.
The meeting reviewed the overall security situation and measures to maintain public order in Dera Ismail Khan Division.
Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar reported significant steps being taken to strengthen security arrangements, including increased check posts, personnel deployment, and joint patrols.
He emphasized the need to prevent provocations spread through social media, ensuring timely action against potential threats.
The Commissioner stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination and dedication in performing duties to prevent untoward incidents.
The meeting underscored the commitment to maintaining public order and security in the region, with a focus on collaborative efforts and effective resource utilization.
APP/ahd/378
