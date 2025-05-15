Open Menu

Dera Division Commissioner Stresses Resource Utilization For Public Order

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Dera Division Commissioner stresses resource utilization for public order

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Dera Ismail Khan Division Commissioner Zafar ul islam Khattak has stressed the importance of utilizing all resources to maintain public order and ensure security in the region.

According to APP correspondent, he made these remarks while presiding over a meeting with law enforcement agencies and stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation and measures to maintain public order in Dera Ismail Khan Division.

Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar reported significant steps being taken to strengthen security arrangements, including increased check posts, personnel deployment, and joint patrols.

He emphasized the need to prevent provocations spread through social media, ensuring timely action against potential threats.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination and dedication in performing duties to prevent untoward incidents.

The meeting underscored the commitment to maintaining public order and security in the region, with a focus on collaborative efforts and effective resource utilization.

APP/ahd/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

17 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

17 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

17 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

17 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

17 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

17 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

17 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan