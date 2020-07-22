UrduPoint.com
Dera DPO For Strict Implementation Of SOPs During Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Dera DPO for strict implementation of SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt® Hafiz Wahid Mehmood on Wednesday urged citizens especially traders' community to ensure implementation of Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs)during Eid-ul-Azha to curb spread of coronavirus.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of traders led by president of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran Raja Akhtar Ali.The DPO said that cooperation of traders' community with the police and district administration had been exemplary with regard to implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19.

He said that Eid-ul-Azha would also be celebrated in peaceful manner with cooperation of Muharam ul Haram Peace Committee, elders,Ulema, traders and media besides other segments of society.

He urged that residents should religiously follow precautionary measures like using face mask, sanitizers and observing social distancing to stay protected from contagious disease.

The DPO also awarded shield to traders for their cooperation during the lockdown for maintaining peace.The traders' delegation assured their full cooperation for maintaining peace during Eid and Muharram.The DPO said that smuggling and target killing incidents had been overcome to a greater extent and now Dera Ismail Khanwas was peaceful and traders were doing their businesses in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said that trader were playing frontline role against coronavirus. He hoped that cooperation of all segments of society including traders would continue to maintain peace in Muharram.

