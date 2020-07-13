UrduPoint.com
Dera DPO Urges Police Personnel To Behave Politely With Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mehmood on Monday paid surprise visit to bazaars and checkposts established in the city.

During inspection, the DPO urged police personnel to behave politely with people to further enhance public confidence in the police force and directed them to remain alert for protecting lives and properties of citizens.

He said the people friendly policing should be ensured and continue their duties with same high spirit, honesty and dedication to make people feel they were being provided better security.

He said that objective of police was to protect and help people, so conveniences should be made for them to further improve image of the police.

He listened to the problems being faced by the police personnel at checkposts and issued directives for their prompt resolution.

The DPO also gave away cash awards to traffic police wardens for rendering best services in the sizzling heat to regulate traffic.

