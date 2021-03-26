UrduPoint.com
Dera Festival To Be Held Amid Anti-Covid SOPs: DC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Dera festival to be held amid anti-Covid SOPs: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Arifullah Khan on Friday said that concrete measures had been made to ensure implementation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Dera festival especially jeep rally.

Talking to media persons, the DC said that all arrangements have been made in light of the government's notified precautionary measures against spread of the coronavirus pandemic and added the visitors should comply with all the safety measures including using face mask and maintaining social distancing.

He said that the district administration was committed to provide an opportunity to people for amusement. However, they had to adhere to SOPs during the festival, he added.

Meanwhile, the DC office issued a statement featuring a schedule for an off-road jeep rally. It said that the jeep rally was commencing on Friday with qualifying round while on March 28 professional class rally would be held.

Prizes would be also given away to the position holders on the same day, It added.

More Stories From Pakistan

