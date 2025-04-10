Dera Ismail Khan Hosts 2-Day Art Exhibition Under Derajat Festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 09:33 PM
A vibrant two-day art exhibition was held at the District Auditorium Hall as part of the ongoing Dera Jat Festival here in DIKhan
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A vibrant two-day art exhibition was held at the District Auditorium Hall as part of the ongoing Dera Jat Festival here in DIKhan.
The event showcased captivating works of art created by both senior and emerging male and female artists, attracting a large number of art enthusiasts from the region.
The exhibition featured mesmerizing pieces of calligraphy and hand-painted artworks, each narrating a unique story through the language of colors. Approximately 75 artists, both junior and senior, participated in the event, presenting their creative expressions through a wide range of paintings.
During the closing ceremony, medals and certificates were distributed among participating artists to recognize and encourage their contributions.
Distinguished guests at the event included Director of Operations from the sports Department Naimatullah, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Bhittani, senior artists Ajab Gul, Farooq Sial, Jamshed Matthew, Muhammad Sharif, Danish Khan, and Qari Abdul Karim, along with other organizers, artists, and members of the management team. The event saw a remarkable turnout of individuals passionate about art and culture.
One of the highlights of the exhibition was the active participation of young female artists who presented compelling pieces that not only exemplified artistic excellence but also reflected deep societal themes and inner emotional landscapes.
Visitors, artists, and art lovers widely praised the exhibited work, describing the event as a vital platform for nurturing the creative potential of the youth.
According to the organizers, the Primary aim of the exhibition was to encourage young artists, bring their talent into the public eye, and promote the cultural richness of Dera Ismail Khan on a broader scale.
Speaking at the event, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Bhittani stated that promoting art is among the provincial government's priorities. He appreciated the initiatives under the Dera Jat Festival, noting that such events not only support artists but also inspire greater community involvement in the arts.
Senior artist Ajab Gul echoed these sentiments, highlighting the growing interest among both male and female junior artists and commending the commendable performances of young women in the field of fine arts.
It is worth mentioning that a one-day poetry session (Mushaira) will also be held on Friday at the District Auditorium Hall as part of the Derajat Festival.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight27 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package27 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik36 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP36 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured36 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan36 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad36 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners37 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar37 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide46 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday47 minutes ago