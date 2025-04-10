Dera Ismail Khan hosts 2-Day art exhibition under Derajat Festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A vibrant two-day art exhibition was held at the District Auditorium Hall as part of the ongoing Dera Jat Festival here in DIKhan.

The event showcased captivating works of art created by both senior and emerging male and female artists, attracting a large number of art enthusiasts from the region.

The exhibition featured mesmerizing pieces of calligraphy and hand-painted artworks, each narrating a unique story through the language of colors. Approximately 75 artists, both junior and senior, participated in the event, presenting their creative expressions through a wide range of paintings.

During the closing ceremony, medals and certificates were distributed among participating artists to recognize and encourage their contributions.

Distinguished guests at the event included Director of Operations from the sports Department Naimatullah, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Bhittani, senior artists Ajab Gul, Farooq Sial, Jamshed Matthew, Muhammad Sharif, Danish Khan, and Qari Abdul Karim, along with other organizers, artists, and members of the management team. The event saw a remarkable turnout of individuals passionate about art and culture.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the active participation of young female artists who presented compelling pieces that not only exemplified artistic excellence but also reflected deep societal themes and inner emotional landscapes.

Visitors, artists, and art lovers widely praised the exhibited work, describing the event as a vital platform for nurturing the creative potential of the youth.

According to the organizers, the Primary aim of the exhibition was to encourage young artists, bring their talent into the public eye, and promote the cultural richness of Dera Ismail Khan on a broader scale.

Speaking at the event, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Bhittani stated that promoting art is among the provincial government's priorities. He appreciated the initiatives under the Dera Jat Festival, noting that such events not only support artists but also inspire greater community involvement in the arts.

Senior artist Ajab Gul echoed these sentiments, highlighting the growing interest among both male and female junior artists and commending the commendable performances of young women in the field of fine arts.

It is worth mentioning that a one-day poetry session (Mushaira) will also be held on Friday at the District Auditorium Hall as part of the Derajat Festival.