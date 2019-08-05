Dera Ismail Khan Police launches search, strike operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The City Police of Dera Ismail Khan here on Monday launched a search and strike operation against criminals under the National Action Plan (NAP).

According to details, Regional Police Officer Captain Ferooz Shah issued the directives for the operation.

During the search operation, police recovered one Kalashnikov, two 30 bore pistol with loaded magazine, one 12bore gun with 315 cartridge.

Police registered separated cases against them and started investigation.