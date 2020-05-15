UrduPoint.com
Dera Lockdown Begins For Three Days, After Four Days Easing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

After four days of easing of lockdown in Dera Ismail Khan, the lockdown has been tightened again for three days, District Police Officer Dera Captain (Retd) Wahid Mahmood and official of the district administration confirmed here on Friday

The provincial government had issued instructions to keep the market closed three days a week and shops open four days a week.

The first phase of Smart lockdown ended on Thursday while the complete lockdown from Friday to Sunday.

Business centres and shops will reopen on Monday, following the government's decision to ease the lockdown. Crowds of citizens flocked to the bazaars during the day and all the security measures were abandoned and the men and women completed their Eid shopping.

An official of the Dera district administration further said that during the holy month of Ramazan, the provincial government closed businesses from morning to evening.

He said that the people have openly violated the precautionary measures aimed at getting the people out of financial difficulties.

He said that the people also have a responsibility to follow the policy of the government regarding procurement. Implement, apply face masks while going to bazaars, markets, use gloves and sanitizer in hands.

While maintaining social distances to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of coronavirus patients across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is increasing rapidly, which can only be prevented with precautionary measures and strategies, he informed.

This is because the coronavirus has shaken the entire system of the world, including Pakistan. The death rate in developed countries is very high, while the virus is spreading rapidly in Pakistan and the main reason is the irresponsible attitude of the people, the official added.

