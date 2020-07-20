Dera Nawab police arrest six gamblers

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Dera Nawab Police have arrested nine gamblers red handed and recovered cash Rs 65,600 from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Dera Nawab conducted raid at a den and arrested nine gamblers red handed.

The accused were identified as Zeeshan, Javed, Ayyaz, Akram, Fayyaz, Akhtar, Bahadur, Taimore and Hamza.

The police also recovered cash Rs 65,600 from their possession.

The police have registered case against the suspects. Further probe was underway.