Dera Nawab police recover 40 liters liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Dera Nawab police have arrested a liquor peddler and recovered 40 liters of liquor from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following a tip-off, a police team of Dera Nawab police station raided a den and arrested a liquor peddler.

The police also recovered 40 liters of liquor from the possession of the accused.

The suspect was identified as Moeen. The police have lodged a case against him. Further probe was underway.