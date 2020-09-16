UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dera Nawab Police Recover 40 Liters Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

Dera Nawab police recover 40 liters liquor

Dera Nawab police have arrested a liquor peddler and recovered 40 liters of liquor from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Dera Nawab police have arrested a liquor peddler and recovered 40 liters of liquor from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that following a tip-off, a police team of Dera Nawab police station raided a den and arrested a liquor peddler.

The police also recovered 40 liters of liquor from the possession of the accused.

The suspect was identified as Moeen. The police have lodged a case against him. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

LHC extends till Sept 24 bail of Shehbaz Sharif in ..

7 minutes ago

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note on 11th bir ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Freelancing Economy Surges by 22pc am ..

21 minutes ago

PCB announces Covid-19 protocols for domestic seas ..

30 minutes ago

Infinix To Launch 64MP Quad Camera Phone in Collab ..

37 minutes ago

Barbados to Remove Queen Elizabeth II as Head of S ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.