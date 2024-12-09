Dera Police accelerate snap checking, search operations to net lawbreakers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Dera district police, on the directive of District Police Officer(DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada are conducting snap checking and search operations in different city areas to net lawbreakers and criminals.

According to a police spokesman, police had conducted snap-checking and search operations in different areas.

He informed that police teams were checking vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers to intensify the security of the city.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue snap checking and search operations.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the area .