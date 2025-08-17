Dera Police actively engaged in rescue operations amid possible flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Dera Ismail Khan Police, in coordination with the local administration, has intensified rescue and relief operations in view of the possible flood situation in the district.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, Dera Police personnel remained on the frontline alongside other departments to ensure timely evacuation and safety of affected families.

Police teams, led by senior officers including Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Fazal Rehman, carried out rescue efforts in Katcha areas where several households were at risk. The officials and jawans continued their activities late into the night, shifting dozens of families, including women and children, to safer locations.

The DPO reaffirmed that Dera Police would extend all possible support to the district administration in ongoing relief efforts to protect lives and property in flood-prone areas.