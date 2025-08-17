Open Menu

Dera Police Actively Engaged In Rescue Operations Amid Possible Flood Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Dera Police actively engaged in rescue operations amid possible flood situation

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Dera Ismail Khan Police, in coordination with the local administration, has intensified rescue and relief operations in view of the possible flood situation in the district.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, Dera Police personnel remained on the frontline alongside other departments to ensure timely evacuation and safety of affected families.

Police teams, led by senior officers including Muhammad Sibtain Khan and Fazal Rehman, carried out rescue efforts in Katcha areas where several households were at risk. The officials and jawans continued their activities late into the night, shifting dozens of families, including women and children, to safer locations.

The DPO reaffirmed that Dera Police would extend all possible support to the district administration in ongoing relief efforts to protect lives and property in flood-prone areas.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

1 hour ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

2 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

4 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

5 hours ago

5 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

6 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan