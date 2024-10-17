Dera police along with Pak-Army conduct mock exercise

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The district police along with Pak-Army on Thursday conducted a mock exercise here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line to show preparedness and readiness to effectively respond in case of any emergency.

According to the police spokesman, the exercise was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood under the leadership of SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan, DSP Headquarters Chan Shah and officers of Pak-Army.

The different wings of police including Elite Force, police personnel and the Pak-Army personnel took part in the drill and demonstrated their professional skills to promptly and effectively tackle challenges during emergency like situations.

During the mock exercise, a practical demonstration was carried out of the evacuation process, the shifting of the injured, and the post-terrorist attack response.

The mock exercise was aimed to keep personnel on high alert and train them to handle any emergency situation.

