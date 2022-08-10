Dera police applauded for brilliant role in peaceful Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt. (Retd) Najmul Hasnain has appreciated all police jawans and officers of Dera police for contributing their services towards peaceful observance of Muharram in the district.

He said that performing duty on such occasions was always not less than a challenge and the Dera police had emerged successful in the challenging time by dint of sheer hard work and dedication.

"Allah does not let anyone's hard work go in vain and I am very appreciative of the district police that made the entire security plan a complete success through their hard work and dedication against all odds including hot weather," the DPO said in statement which was posted on social media.

Meanwhile, supervising officer Pharpur circle SP Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) Nisar Khan Marwat awarded police personnel with commendation certificates for successfully performing Muharram duty.

Those who were awarded commendation certificates include sector commander DSP Fazal Rahim Khan and other operational staff.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that district police were committed to protecting lives and properties of masses and in this regard all challenges would be overcome.

"The credit goes to the policemen besides other relevant departments and masses who cooperated a great deal towards peaceful observance of Muharram," he observed.