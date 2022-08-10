UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Applauded For Brilliant Role In Peaceful Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Dera police applauded for brilliant role in peaceful Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Capt. (Retd) Najmul Hasnain has appreciated all police jawans and officers of Dera police for contributing their services towards peaceful observance of Muharram in the district.

He said that performing duty on such occasions was always not less than a challenge and the Dera police had emerged successful in the challenging time by dint of sheer hard work and dedication.

"Allah does not let anyone's hard work go in vain and I am very appreciative of the district police that made the entire security plan a complete success through their hard work and dedication against all odds including hot weather," the DPO said in statement which was posted on social media.

Meanwhile, supervising officer Pharpur circle SP Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) Nisar Khan Marwat awarded police personnel with commendation certificates for successfully performing Muharram duty.

Those who were awarded commendation certificates include sector commander DSP Fazal Rahim Khan and other operational staff.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that district police were committed to protecting lives and properties of masses and in this regard all challenges would be overcome.

"The credit goes to the policemen besides other relevant departments and masses who cooperated a great deal towards peaceful observance of Muharram," he observed.

Related Topics

Weather Police Social Media Circle All Din Textile Mills Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.