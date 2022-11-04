UrduPoint.com

Dera Police Arrest 124 Accused; Recover Arms, Narcotics In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Dera police arrest 124 accused; recover arms, narcotics in October

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 124 outlaws recovering a large quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics during various operations conducted against anti-social elements during October.

The operations were conducted in line with directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat to purge the district from menace of drugs and crimes, said a monthly performance report issued here.

During the action against illegal arms holders, the police registered 60 cases and arrested as many accused while recovering eight hand grenades, seven Kalashnikov, four rifles, 18 guns, 70 pistols and 1,251 rounds of ammunition of different bores from them.

The district police also conducted joint operations along with the Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) across the district to eradicate the menace of drugs and arrested 60 drug dealers after registering 59 cases.

As many as 91.47 kg hashish, 4.143 kg heroin, 2.589 kg ice and 321 bottles of liquor were recovered from them.

Besides, four proclaimed offenders were also arrested during this period.

