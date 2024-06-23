Dera police arrest 13 outlaws for various crimes

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) DIKhan Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city and arrested Thirteen outlaws and recovered stolen motorcycles, drugs and weapons from their possession in the limits of Dera Town, Bandkorai and Daraban Police stations.

According to the police spokesman, Dera District Police continued crackdown against criminal elements involved in illegal activities on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood.

Following these directions, Bandkorai police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Inspector Safdar Khan conducted a successful operation against drug dealers and recovered 465 grams of hashish and 72 grams of ice from Abdul Majeed son of Pyaru Khan resident of Thatha Balochanwala. The police arrested the accused as per the rules.

During another action, the accused Muladad son of Allah Dad was arrested, the accused was wanted by local police in the murder case.

Similarly, a team from Bandkorai police station arrested wanted criminal Muhammad Sulaiman resident of Bandkorai, who wanted to police in theft cases.

Meanwhile, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Shahjahan Khan Afridi along with SHO Shaukat Parvez during the operation recovered 9mm pistol with 10 cartridges from the possession of Gulmar Khan son of Umar Khan resident of Darazandah and arrested the accused as per the rules.

During another operation, Police Station Dera Town under the leadership of SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak along with SHO Gul Sher Khan apprehended two accused involved in several incidents of theft and robbery cases identified as Umar Gul son of Jahangir Baloch resident of Lunda Para and Mohammad Nasir son of Khudabakhsh resident of Malana. The police recovered 1 stolen motorcycle, and and cash amounting to 35 thousand rupees from their possession.

During another action, team of Dera Town police station recovered 760 grams of hashish from the accused Bilal son of Amanullah resident of Nawab and arrested the accused as per the rules. Similarly, Mujeeb son of Muhammad Hayat resident of Zafarabad Colony was arrested and 315 grams of ice were recovered from his possession.

Another accused Muhammad Imran' son of Muhammad Ismail was arrested and police recovered a 30-bore pistol with five cartridges from his possession. Police also detained 05 suspects from different localities.

Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

The DPO directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them, the police spokesman said.