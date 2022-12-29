Dera Police arrest 14 suspects, lock up 16 motorcycles; recover ammunition, narcotics

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Dera police claimed to have arrested 14 accused, recovering arms, ammunition and narcotics from them besides 16 motorcycles were locked up during snap checking at various places across the district.

According to a police spokesman, on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, the district police have carried out snap-checking at all entry and exit points and other sensitive places in the district.

The police checked 263 motorcycles and 65 cars during the snap checking. The 16 motorcycles without number plates were locked up in police stations besides the tinted glasses were removed from 23 vehicles.

The police also recovered two pistols, eight cartridges, 605-gram hashish from them. The main purpose of snap-checking is to maintain law and order, to ensure the safety of life and property of the people and to create a sense of security among the masses.

In a statement, the DPO said the D.I.Khan Police was standing by for the safety of people and requested them to fully cooperate with the police officials. He asked the public to immediately report any suspicious activity to the local police or control room at phone number 0966-9280325, if noticed.