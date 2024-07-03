Dera Police Arrest 15 Suspects During Snap-checking Ahead Of Muhraram
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Dera police on Wednesday conducted snap checking across the district ahead of the holy month of Muharram and arrested 15 suspects recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.
According to police spokesman, the snap checking was conducted in different areas of the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
A team of Dera Town police station led by SDPO Saddar Circle Imran Ullah Khattak along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested six suspects named Abdul Sattar son of Muhammad Qasim, Amjad son of Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Zubair son of Abdul Aziz, Muhammad Tanvir son of Aman Ullah, Umar Farooq son of Haji Mumtaz and Abdul Waheed son of Muhammad Yousaf. The police also recovered three 12-bore rifles, as many 30-bore pistols and 63 cartridges from the arrested accused.
Similarly, Bandkorai police led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqeeb Ullah Khan along with SHO Safdar Khan arrested accused Asif Kamal son of Gul Behram with a 9mm pistol along with 12 cartridges and Noor Hasan son of Mir Khan with 49 grams of hashish. While, the same police also arrested five absconders named Muhammad Hashim son of Haji Abdul Rehman, Abid son of Taaj Ali, Yasir son of Liaquat Ali, Ameer Khan son of Falak Sher and Abdul Aziz son of Bashir Hussain, who were wanted to police in different cases.
Likewise, the Kirri Khaisour police arrested accused Abid Hussain son of Muhammad Nawaz recovering a 12-bore gun along with three cartridges from him.
The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused.
