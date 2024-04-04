Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest 182 Outlaws, Recover 48 Kg Drugs, Cache Of Arms In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Dera police arrest 182 outlaws, recover 48 kg drugs, cache of arms in March

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Dera police arrested 182 outlaws including 108 drug peddlers recovering over 48 kilograms of drugs and a cache of illegal arms and ammunition during the last month.

The district police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood following the directions of Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti making all out efforts to eradicate all crimes from the society, police spokesman told here Thursday.

He said the police have arrested 108 drug peddlers and recovered 32.265 kg of hashish, 12.574 kg of Ice drug, 3.388 kg of heroin and one bottle of liquor during different operations taken across the district during the month of March.

Similarly, he said, the police taking actions against illegal arms and ammunition arrested 74 outlaws and recovered two Kalashnikovs, 14 guns, five rifles, 72 Pistols and 15,564 cartridges.

The police registered 825 cases including 107 against drug dealers, 74 for possessing illegal arms, six against gamblers, 471 of anti-terrorism activities, 102 against suspects, 16 under Ramazan Act and 16 against Kite-Flying while 33 against violators of National Action Plan (NAP).

