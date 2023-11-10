Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest 2 Accused Involved In Theft, Murder Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Dera police arrest 2 accused involved in theft, murder cases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The district police on Friday arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in separate theft and murder cases and recovered cash money, stolen items and weapons from their possession within the limits of Cantt police station.

According to the police spokesman, following the directives of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a police team led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Cantt Gul Sher Khan successfully traced theft and murder cases, which led to the arrest of two accused.

During the action, police arrested the notorious dacoit Muhammad Arif, son of Muhammad Hussain resident of Nawab who was wanted in robbery and murder during robbery cases.

As per police record, the accused killed Ismatullah son of Muhammad Shah Wazir resident of Jalebi Chowk during the robbery in 2022. Police also recovered 03 lakh rupees in cash, four mobile phones and two pistols with 11 cartridges from his possession.

Meanwhile, after tracing the murder case of Syed Farrukh who was killed in Basti Mahir a few days ago, the accused involved in the incident identified as Muhammad Tariq, son of Muhammad Jahangir resident of Dial Road, Basti Mahir was arrested and police recovered pistol with 05 cartridges from his possession.

The Cantt police started further investigation against the arrested criminals.

More Stories From Pakistan